Check Out This Exclusive First Look at Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #2

As part of the recent push for the new Star Wars era described as Star Wars: The High Republic, IDW has been publishing a new comic series called Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures. The series focuses on a group of inexperienced padawans called Lula, Farzal, and Qort and their adventures on Trymant IV as well as Zeen and Kriz, two folks from a group that does not trust the Jedi at all. And ComicBook.com has an exclusive first-look preview at the insides of the upcoming Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #2, which is set to release this week.

Star Wars: The High Republic, if you are not familiar, is essentially an attempt to fill out the era prior to the canonical stories of the movies set in some cases centuries before those when the Republic was, as the name suggests, at its height. It's a major initiative from the Star Wars creative teams with books, comics, and more planned to explore the era with Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures being just one.

Here is how IDW officially describes Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #2:

"Flaming destruction has come to Trymant IV! Childhood best friends Zeen and Krix try to find safety, while Yoda’s Padawans, Lula, Farzal, and Qort are trying to evacuate the citizens, but the Nihil ship won’t let anyone onboard. And when a massive battle breaks out, Krix and Zeen get torn apart!"

As noted above, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #2 is set to release this coming Wednesday, March 3rd. It is written by Daniel José Older with art by Harvey Tolibao and colors from Rebecca Nalty. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: The High Republic in general right here. And keep reading to check out an exclusive first look at the inside of the upcoming comic from IDW!