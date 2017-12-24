‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Expected To Cross $1 Billion This Week

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been a smashing success at the Box Office, surprising absolutely no one. And despite a large drop from week-to-week numbers, it’s already set make a massive achievement.

Estimates for the latest film in the Lucasfilm franchise predict the film will cross the $1 billion mark in the coming week, according to TheWrap.

The movie by writer and director Rian Johnson is expected to make $400 million domestically by Tuesday after winning this holiday weekend, despite Star Wars: The Last Jedi suffering the largest week-to-week drop in franchise history.

But Star Wars: The Last Jedi is already sitting at $745 million worldwide, bolstered by the second largest opening weekend at the box office in history. The film only came behind the previous film in the franchise, 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The movie managed to fend off newcomers like Pitch Perfect 3 and Jumanji, which accounted for a combined $74 million domestically in their 4-day opening weekends. In comparison, Star Wars: The Last Jedi made $100 million domestically over the holiday.

While many want to spell doom and gloom for the film given the mixed reception from fans and the box office drop, calling Star Wars: The Last Jedi a failure would be a massive deception.

The film is well on its way to becoming the most successful movie of 2017, likely beating out Beauty and the Beast‘s $1.26 billion box office gross.

Both films were distributed by Disney, who also owns subsidiary Lucasfilm, making them the most profitable movie company of the year.

Star Wars fans won’t have to wait long for the next film in the franchise with Solo: A Star Wars Story set to hit films on May 25, 2018. That movie will focus on a young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, directed by Ron Howard.

For fans wanting to find out how this new sequel trilogy wraps up, they’ll have to wait until December 20, 2019, when Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled to hit theaters.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.