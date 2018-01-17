Star Wars: Japanese Theaters Offer Audiences to Choose Light Side or Dark Side Experience For ‘The Last Jedi’

From IMAX to 3D to 35mm and beyond, American audiences have a variety of screening opportunities to experience everything The Last Jedi has to offer. In Japan, however, audiences are offered slightly different opportunities thanks to 4DX technology, which even offers different in-theater experiences if you choose to follow the Light Side or the Dark Side.

“The two versions are delivered in the same theaters and fans have been split 50-50 on whether to experience the film from the light or dark side,” The Hollywood Reporter describes of the experience. “The vibrations, tilts, wind, fog, strobe and other effects enhance differing aspects of the onscreen action for the light and dark side of the theaters. Light saber battles create differing reverb effects for the two sides, while the atmosphere will differ for scenes on First Order ships and Rebel bases.”

These experiences don’t come cheap, with tickets coming in at ¥2,800 ($25) for 2D and ¥3,200 ($28.85) for 3D. Currently, only Japanese theaters offer these differing experiences, with no plans to expand the opportunity at this point.

This isn’t the only opportunity for fans to choose which experience they’d like to embark upon, as Disney’s popular Star Tours attraction is also getting a major update which will force fans to make a decision.

Last November, the attraction debuted an all-new segment for the experience that transported guests to Canto Bight to celebrate The Last Jedi, which was paired with a segment which took guests to Jakku in honor of The Force Awakens.

Going forward, guests will choose whether they wish to go on a journey to the locations from the new trilogy of films or if they’d rather experience locations from the original six films. With the vast gap in timelines, the decision was made to separate an experience like Jakku from a pod race experience on Tatooine, as this would be a difference in over 50 years.

It’s unclear whether this distinction between the two timelines will be a permanent feature or if Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland will merely use this process to test the popularity of the different experiences to improve guests’ visits going forward.

You can see The Last Jedi in theaters now.

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]