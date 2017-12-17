‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Gets An A Cinemascore

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has received an “A” Cinemascore from audiences.

The Cinemascore differs greatly than the audience score recorded on Rotten Tomatoes, where the film has only a 57% “liked it” audience rating — giving it the lowest audience score of any live-action Star Wars movie.

The Last Jedi boasts a 93% approval rating from critics.

Unlike Rotten Tomatoes, Cinemascore’s recorded reactions are provided by audiences verified to have seen the film: per the official website, Cinemascore polls moviegoers directly, providing “unbiased measurement of audience response that helps gauge movie appeal and success by polling movie audiences on opening night for their reaction to the latest major movie releases.”

Audiences submit ballot cards scoring a film on an “A” to “F” grade scale, accompanied by demographic information, resulting in a “statistically robust sample” of a broader national audience.

The Last Jedi also carries an 8.0 user vote rating on IMDb and an 82% approval on Google.

The Rian Johnson scripted and directed film scored a huge opening weekend box office, making it the second movie in history — behind only its predecessor, Star Wars: The Force Awakens — to bring in upwards of $100 million in its first day at the box office.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.