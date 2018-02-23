‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cast Presenting at 90th Academy Awards

Following the release of The Last Jedi, most fans had assumed that the latest chapter in the saga would earn itself some Academy Award nominations, ultimately earning four technical nominations. While you might not see writer/director Rian Johnson up on stage accepting the award for Best Picture, four members of the cast have been announced as presenters.

Mark Hamill, Laura Dern, Oscar Isaac, and Kelly Marie Tran will all be in attendance to present awards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Together, these artists represent some of the most beloved movies of our generation,” said Academy Awards producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd shared in a statement. “It’s an honor to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.”

The Last Jedi has been nominated for Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. Despite the prominence of Star Wars in the film world, it has never been a big earner at the Academy Awards, with The Force Awakens having earned five nominations and Rogue One having earned two.

While they might not be as prestigious as the Oscars, The Last Jedi has already scored a slew of awards for its accomplishments.

Earlier this month, it won Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards. Johnson accepted the award, presented to him by Kelly Marie Tran and Mark Hamill.

“One of the things I like about the films is the intergenerational aspect,” Mark Hamill shared while presenting the awards. “Children that were fans of the original films are grown now and sharing them with their children and even their grandchildren. It’s amazing to me. I never get tired of people who come up to me and relate stories. It’s become such a fabric of pop culture and they say, ‘You helped me get through my mother’s illness’ or ‘I met my wife through the original and by the third sequel we had children named Luke and Leia.’ You visit hospitals and it’s so moving. A child told me. ‘I’m not afraid they’re going to amputate my arm because Luke lost his hand and Luke’s a hero.’”

PETA honored the latest chapter in the Star Wars saga with the Best Live-Action Movie and Best Original Screenplay awards, thanks to Rose and Finn’s storyline in which they broke the fathiers out of captivity and the scene in which Chewbacca opted to not eat a porg.

The Academy Awards take place on March 4th and airs on ABC.

The Last Jedi hits Digital HD on March 13th and on Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.

Which presenter are you most looking forward to seeing take the stage? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T FanthaTracks]