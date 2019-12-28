Star Wars: The Last Jedi Gives Yoda Another Amazing Bad Lip Reading

Fan favorite Star Wars character is known not just for his awesome Jedi powers but his unique way of speaking. His curious reordering of words has helped make the Jedi Master one of the most quotable characters in not just the Star Wars movie franchise but the whole universe — “when nine hundred years old you reach, look as good you will not” is still a classic, after all. But now, the folks at Bat Lip Reading are taking another crack at Yoda, this time from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and while the outcome may not be quite as iconic it’s pretty hilarious.

In the video, which you can check out in the video above, the folks behind Bad Lip Reading take Force ghost Yoda’s conversation with Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To and makes it a lot less about Yoda trying to teach Luke to learn from his failures and more about the elder Jedi’s walking stick — and its comparison to bacon. There’s really no explaining that so just check the video out.

This isn’t the first time that Bad Lip Reading has reinterpreted Yoda. A couple of years ago they turned their efforts towards Luke Skywalker’s training with Yoda in the Dagobah System giving the Jedi Master his very own cantina-style song in which he talks about how much he hates seagulls even as he declares that he “love to groove and boogie”. That disdain for seagulls is actually referenced in this latest video, though this time around it seems that Yoda may have the upper hand on the pesky birds thanks to his trusty stick — though he makes it clear to a much older Luke that everyone agrees seagulls are, like, the worst.

While this latest Bad Lip Reading takes on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters so it may not be too long until we get their take on the new film as well.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

