‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cracks Top 20 All-Time Box Office Earners

The Last Jedi continues to dominate the global box office, having recently crossed the $1 billion mark after less than three weeks in release. According to Deadline, the film’s worldwide box office has allowed it to break into the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time, sitting at the number 19 spot.

The film’s $1,090.8 million worldwide gross pushed it past Toy Story 3‘s $1.067 million and The Dark Knight Rises’ $1.085 million to claim the 19th spot. As far as domestic totals are concerned, Last Jedi has earned $539.4 million, ousting Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Dark Knight Rises to land at the sixth-highest domestic total.

This is only the latest accomplishment of the ninth live-action Star Wars film, as its box office earnings have pushed the franchise as a whole past the shared universe of Harry Potter films.

While the “Wizarding World” of films has earned $8,539,253,704 worldwide, the Star Wars saga passed that number earlier this week, and with The Last Jedi continuing to earn massive numbers, we can expect the distance between the two franchises to get even larger.

Unfortunately for the Harry Potter series, it will be a long time before even potentially coming close to reclaiming the title of the second-highest-grossing franchise, as the Fantastic Beasts series of films are the only movies in that shared universe being produced. The Star Wars saga, however, has Solo: A Star Wars Story hitting theaters in May, Episode IX debuting in December of 2019, a new trilogy of films helmed by Rian Johnson, and potentially more spinoffs. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald comes to theaters on November 16, with no release date set for a third film in the series.

The numbers accrued by both the Star Wars and Harry Potter franchises are staggering, yet they’re nothing compared to the numbers earned by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The MCU currently sits at roughly $13.5 billion worldwide, with Thor: Ragnarok still in select markets. Black Panther will be hitting theaters in February, followed by Avengers: Infinity War in May and Ant-Man and The Wasp in July. According to BoxOfficeMojo, the average worldwide gross of an MCU film is $794.5 million, yet given the increasing popularity of the films in the shared universe, we can only assume that number will grow with each release.

The Last Jedi also officially became the highest-grossing 2017 release, making its way past Beauty and The Beast and Wonder Woman.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

