‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Tracking for $200M+ Opening Weekend

As if Disney hasn’t already had an incredibly successful year at the box office, it looks as though the studio’s biggest hit is still to come.

The first tracking numbers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi have arrived and, as you would probably expect, the film is eyeing a massive opening. The eighth chapter in the beloved Skywalker Saga is projected to haul in over $200 million in the domestic box office.

This is a substantial feat, to say the least, but it’s not very surprising given the success of the franchise to this point. When Star Wars returned to theaters in 2015 after a long hiatus, The Force Awakens demolished box office records. The highly-anticipated sequel raked in $248 million in its debut outing.

Last year, the Star Wars spinoff movie Rogue One also had a solid opening weekend, earning $155.1 million in its first three days.

As for this year, The Last Jedi looks to unseat Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as the biggest opening weekend in 2017. The live-action take on the classic animation earned nearly $175 million in its debut back in February.

Disney and Lucasfilm have three weeks left for any kind of advertising push to bump that number up. Could they find a way to surpass The Force Awakens on opening weekend?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.