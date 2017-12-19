Star Wars

The Internet is Loving ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Fish Nuns

By

From returning favorites to surprising plot lines, Star Wars: The Last Jedi gave fans quite a lot to take in. But when it comes to the various creatures introduced in the film, one new addition (that isn’t a Porg) seems to have stolen audiences’ hearts – the Caretakers.

This race of Force-sensitive “fish nuns” can be seen throughout the film’s Ahch-To plot, helping keep the island – and its rich Jedi history – under control. But as the film goes on, they provide a sort of adorable comic relief, most often expressing annoyance at Rey (Daisy Ridley) and her attempts at training under Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

“They’re all female, and I wanted them to feel like a remote sort of little nunnery,” The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson said earlier this year. “Neal Scanlan’s crew designed them, and costume designer Michael Kaplan made these working clothes that also reflected sort of a nun-like, spartan sort of existence.”

Admittedly, the Caretakers don’t contribute too much to The Last Jedi‘s plot, as they mainly speak in “a blubbery sort of Scottish fish talk.” But that hasn’t stopped the Internet from wanting to find out more about the “fish nuns”, or just expressing their new-found love for them.

Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite tweets about Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Caretakers.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

