The Internet is Loving ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Fish Nuns

From returning favorites to surprising plot lines, Star Wars: The Last Jedi gave fans quite a lot to take in. But when it comes to the various creatures introduced in the film, one new addition (that isn’t a Porg) seems to have stolen audiences’ hearts – the Caretakers.

This race of Force-sensitive “fish nuns” can be seen throughout the film’s Ahch-To plot, helping keep the island – and its rich Jedi history – under control. But as the film goes on, they provide a sort of adorable comic relief, most often expressing annoyance at Rey (Daisy Ridley) and her attempts at training under Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

“They’re all female, and I wanted them to feel like a remote sort of little nunnery,” The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson said earlier this year. “Neal Scanlan’s crew designed them, and costume designer Michael Kaplan made these working clothes that also reflected sort of a nun-like, spartan sort of existence.”

Admittedly, the Caretakers don’t contribute too much to The Last Jedi‘s plot, as they mainly speak in “a blubbery sort of Scottish fish talk.” But that hasn’t stopped the Internet from wanting to find out more about the “fish nuns”, or just expressing their new-found love for them.

Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite tweets about Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Caretakers.

good morning to star wars’s judgmental fish nuns and no one else pic.twitter.com/7BloF73Xnf — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) December 12, 2017

i am proud of all the girls, but most especially the caretakers who just wanted to be gay in peace — leia porgana (@nicolecieux) December 15, 2017

everyone else: I want to write a Kylo Ren book!

me: *slams hands on table* GIVE ME THE JUDGY FISH NUNS — JABBA THE SKRUT (@skrutskie) December 19, 2017

In 2018, let us all aspire to be Judgy Fish Nuns. https://t.co/mEaB3MLXiv — Jess (@JeskEyre) December 18, 2017

We can all agree that fish nuns are the greatest addition to the Star Wars universe right? — Jaydeep (@captainjuggy) December 19, 2017

I have never related to anything more than I relate to the judgmental fish nuns in The Last Jedi. — Sarah Ashe (@sarahtannerashe) December 19, 2017

my second viewing of the last jedi cemented my need for a judi dench-led star wars spinoff centered on the fish nuns — Daniel Taroy (@danieltaroy) December 18, 2017

The Last Jedi Spoiler: Rey’s mom is a fish nun — Caroline Quattro (@carolinequatt) December 19, 2017

animals in the last jedi ranked:

5. crystal foxes (cute but no screentime)

4. porgs

3. fathiers

2. those sea monsters luke milks

1. nun fish women — “ribs” by lorde (@wudrey) December 15, 2017

A Star Wars prequel featuring a young exasperated Fish Nun in training sent to a far off planet to be a governess for the children of a widowed Republic captain, just as the New Order is rising to power… “The Sound of Water.” — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) December 19, 2017

