Watch ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cast and BB-8 Present at the Oscars

A mini Star Wars reunion took place at this evening’s 90th Academy Awards, with some of the cast taking the stage to present an award.

Mark Hamill, Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac, and BB-8 presented the Oscar Award for Best Animated Short, each of them taking turns at cracking wise. Check out their presentation in the video above, courtesy of the Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hamill made a joke about collecting his check for the Jedi pension plan, while Tran began a discussion over BB-8’s lack of a tuxedo being the result of droid discrimination. And Isaac revealed that he understands BB-8’s beeps and can translate them because he speaks Yiddish.

Before opening the envelope to determine the award winner, Hamill humorously muttered to himself repeatedly “Don’t say La La Land.” They then presented retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant with the Oscar for his film Dear Basketball.

The group also presented the award for Best Animated Feature Film, which was captured by Disney and Pixar’s Coco.

“How is BB-8 the only one who knows we are presenting two awards,” Tran remarked before listing the nominees.

“Because he’s the only one who came to rehearsal,” Hamill jokingly responded.

Hamill was also interviewed on the red carpet when he was asked about his favorite Luke Skywalker theory from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, reiterating that he believes his character disappeared to a nudist colony somewhere in the galaxy far, far away.

He also praised the efforts of everyone involved in the Star Wars saga.

“When I see the technology and the craftsmanship of these people, it’s just astonishing,” Hamill said. “That’s why end credits are an hour and a half long, it takes thousands of people to put that together.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes to Digital HD on March 13th, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.

The 2018 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel are live on ABC tonight, March 4th, beginning at 8pm Eastern and 5pm Pacific time. The Red Carpet for this year’s awards kicks off at 7pm/4pm Pacific also on ABC. And be sure to follow along with ComicBook.com’s live Oscar coverage tonight as well. You can follow along on Twitter @ComicBook.