Star Wars: Drafthouse Theater Replaces Chewbacca’s Roars With Pee-Wee Herman Laughs

Downtown Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse movie theater will entertain Star Wars: The Last Jedi audiences with some unique pre-show entertainment: clips of Wookies dubbed with the famous Pee-Wee Herman laugh.

Just a little preview of the highbrow preshow entertainment you get when you come see #StarWars at our theater pic.twitter.com/eqlmeRKlWB — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) December 15, 2017

“Just a little preview of the highbrow preshow entertainment you get when you come see Star Wars at out theater,” Alamo Drafthouse NYC wrote on Twitter.

The one-minute video shows clips from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and The Star Wars Holiday Special that replace the iconic, unintelligible Wookie roars and growls with the Pee-Wee Herman equivalent of Wookie roars and growls.

The middle installment of Disney’s sequel trilogy, The Last Jedi opened Thursday to big preview numbers and is expected to gross upwards of $208 million in its opening weekend.

Its total grosses could ultimately be impacted its divisive audience reaction: though The Last Jedi is among the highest-rated Star Wars movies by critics, the Rian Johnson-directed production has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes audience approval score of any live-action Star Wars installment.

The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams will step back into the director’s chair for 2019’s Episode IX, with Abrams currently developing the story for the trilogy’s finale.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.