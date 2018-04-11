Fan Catches Major ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Error

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out on home release now which means that fans finally have the opportunity to pore over every detail of the film that is arguably the most divisive within the Star Wars franchise. Now, it appears that among those details is a major error.

All films have their continuity errors, but as they go this one is interesting. It takes place in the scene where Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) take on Supreme Leader Snoke’s (Andy Serkis) Praetorian guards moments after Kylo kills Snoke. It’s an epic scene with Rey really showing serious fighting skills, but as one fan on Twitter points out, she probably shouldn’t have been able to take down one of those guards and it was a mistake that was “corrected” with editing. Check it out below.

Choreographer: “but sir, as cool as it may look, if the red guard has two knives he could just stab Rey in the back” Director: We’ll just edit one out half way through the move, no one will notice. FX Guy: Done. pic.twitter.com/5FbmvwoTr2 — Paul Blank (@TheLocalGod) April 3, 2018

As you can see, one of the guards that Rey was fighting and successfully took down started that fight with two blades and should have been able to simply stab Rey in the back with one, defeating her. Since killing one of the film’s lead clearly wasn’t in the cards — and a member of the Praetorian guard wouldn’t have missed that opportunity — they simply removed the second blade with editing, half of the way through the move.

While in most films an editing error such as this wouldn’t be that big of a deal even if it is fairly noticeable, with The Last Jedi being such a polarizing film this mistake will no doubt get quite a bit of attention. Of course, director Rian Johnson is no stranger to the criticism The Last Jedi has received since it hit theaters. While most of those criticisms have been directed towards his storytelling choices — many involving Rey — the director has taken them all in stride. He told The /Filmcast earlier this year that, criticism or not, he stands by his work.

“There’s nothing I’ve read or seen that’s made me think, ‘Oh god, I did kind of mess that up, I would’ve done that differently if I could go back,’” Johnson said. “I still genuinely believe in all the decisions I’ve made.”

The Last Jedi is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

