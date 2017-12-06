‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Clip Shows Rey Asking For Luke Skywalker’s Help

It’s hard to imagine that anyone is on the fence about seeing the new Star Wars movie. But if you are, Daisy Ridley has some compelling reasons to get on board.

The actor who plays Rey is featured in a new promo for the film, giving fans four reasons to watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it premieres in theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reason number one? We’ll finally learn what happened to Luke Skywalker.

“We finally learn the truth about the most famous Jedi in the galaxy,” Ridley says.

The promo then plays new footage that’s sure to rile up fans, with Rey and Chewbacca tracking down Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To.

“I’m from the Resistance,” Rey says. “Leia sent me. We need your help.”

But Luke Skywalker can only muster a glare in response…

The second reason, Ridley says, are some new spaceships that have yet to be seen, including the Resistance bombers and the Crait speeders.

All of the brand new creatures are the third reason, showing more glimpses at the falthiers, vulptices, and porgs.

The promotional machine has started to churn out new clips and information about the exotic aliens featured in the new film. We’ve recently seen a pack of falthiers running loose in a Canto Bight casino, and have learned more details about the beautiful crystal foxes on Crait.

Plus there’s that whole clip of Chewbacca backhanding a porg.

But the final reason?

“Rey starts her own journey with the Force with a reluctant teacher.”

We recently spoke with Ridley about her various mentors in the Star Wars saga, when she related how Han Solo is different from Luke Skywalker.

“When she met Han, it was all sort of an accident and she wasn’t seeking answers from him. So I don’t think she thought of him as a mentor, he just became a close person,” said Ridley. “She’s asking something of Luke, so immediately that puts him in a different place. But they both offer things in their way.”

We’ll see how Luke and Rey bond when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.