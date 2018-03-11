Star Wars: Daisy Ridley’s Favorite Trait About Rey is Her Hopefulness

The new Star Wars films have completely changed the dynamic of the saga, shifting the focus on the Skywalker bloodline and opening up the galaxy to new heroes to rise.

One such new hero is Daisy Ridley as Rey. The actor spoke with Star Wars Show host Andi Gutierrez on Facebook Live, taking fan questions and gaining some insight from Ridley. When asked about her favorite quality that Rey possesses.

“That she is very hopeful. I think it’s really wonderful to see someone like [her], she’s been so lonely her whole life and it’s been very difficult,” Ridley said. “And I think the fact that she reacts the way she does to new people coming into her life- she’s trying to help BB-8 even though initially she’s like, ‘go away.’ She then does everything she can to help him. She does everything she can to help Finn.

“And even though everything is crazy and everything’s being thrown at her, she didn’t really ask for any of it, she’s so helpful going forward. And really, as we’ve seen from [The Last] Jedi, she really sees the glimmer in Kylo [Ren], that there’s some good there. And she goes with it, and I think that’s pretty wonderful.”

When Gutierrez said that can work to her detriment especially in the case of Kylo Ren, Ridley disagreed.

“I think he is redeemable, there is a moment that he is redeemable. He does the right thing for a moment, even though the right thing is a terrible thing in the grand scheme of things- to kill another person. He does the right thing just then in order to help her. And also he thinks, I’m not saying that he’s right, but he does think what he’s doing is the right thing. He’s not like ‘Oh, I’m so evil.’ So I don’t think it’s to her detriment.”

That goes back to ComicBook.com’s conversation with Ridley at the media junket for Star Wars: The Last Jedi (see the video above), when she said she doesn’t believe people have flaws — but instead it’s room for growth. She expanded on that during the Q&A.

“I don’t really believe in weaknesses in people,” Ridley said. “Because I think you can’t decide what’s good and what’s bad in a person because everything makes the whole and the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, as we know. I for sure think people can work on themselves, with things like anger and jealousy, maybe things like that, but that’s workable, that’s not something that’s fixed that can’t be changed. You can work on that. And I don’t think she’s those things.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be available on Digital HD on March 13th, followed by its release to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 27th.