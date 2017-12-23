‘Star Wars’ Fan Battling Cancer Launches Campaign To Have Disney Stream ‘The Last Jedi’ For Hospital Bound Kids

Star Wars fan Chris Baker is petitioning for The Walt Disney Company to allow hospitalized fans to stream Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

24-year-old Baker, who was in the hospital battling cancer, was concerned he’d miss The Last Jedi in theaters during its opening weekend.

Baker reached out to writer-director Rian Johnson and stars Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis on Twitter, asking for the movie to be streamed in the hospital.

“Not everyone can make it to the theater,” Baker wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread showcasing his love for Star Wars. Baker then suggested Disney launch a secure, subscription-based streaming site tailor made for fans who don’t have easy access to movie theaters.

“Just the thoughts of a disgruntled, bedridden Star Wars fan trying to do some good for his fellow cancer patients,” Baker tweeted.

Baker’s tweets drew the attention of Hamill and Dern, who wished the fan well. “Wishing you all the best for a speedy recovery,” Hamill wrote, while Dern told Baker “The Force is strong with you.”

The petition, shared to Change.org and aimed at The Walt Disney Company, has garnered more than 16,000 signatures of its 25,000 goal. Baker is asking supporters to “Join the cause to fight cancer and make Star Wars streamable for the kids who need it most.”

“The doctors said it would be a risk going anywhere with a lot of germs, like a movie theater,” Baker told WUSA 9. Baker was released from the hospital Thursday, December 14 — the same day The Last Jedi hit theaters.

Baker rested and headed to the theater — dressed as the black-clad Kylo Ren — where he saw The Last Jedi twice.

“Why not make it available to hospitalized kids,” Baker writes in his petition, “who need a spark of hope in their bleak situations?”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.