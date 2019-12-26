Disney+ Includes “Score Only” Version of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Perhaps the best thing about all of the Star Wars films streaming on Disney+, aside from the fact that the entire franchise is now available to stream and almost entirely in one place, is that fans who don’t own the movies finally have the opportunity to watch special features. All of the Star Wars films on Disney+ contain extras, like deleted scenes and commentaries, for fans to watch, allowing them to have a Blu-ray experience without buying physical copies. Sometimes, the service even goes beyond what’s available on the Blu-ray, adding features that were previously hard to find.

Such is the case with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which moved from Netflix to Disney+ on Thursday. In addition to a variety of deleted scenes available in the “Extras” section for the film, Disney+ has included a “Score Only” version of The Last Jedi in its release. This cut of the film is the same as the normal edition, but all of the dialogue and sound effects have been removed, leaving only the score from John Williams playing over the footage.

When The Last Jedi was released digitally last year, this version of the movie was only made available on Movies Anywhere. Once you purchased The Last Jedi, you had to make sure you linked whatever service you bought it on with Movies Anywhere, and only then could you watch it on the MA app. So if your device didn’t have Movies Anywhere available as an app, you were out of luck.

Disney+ has now streamlined this special feature. With more than 20 million people reportedly signed up for the service, and the discussion surrounding Star Wars at an all-time high, Williams’ score only cut is now available to more fans than ever before. Along with the feature commentary from writer/director Rian Johnson, this is easily the most exciting feature available with the film on Disney+.

The purpose of the score only version is two-fold: It highlights the incredible work done by Williams and shows just how strong the visual story of The Last Jedi really is.

