‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Dooney and Bourke Bags are Absolutely Stunning

Dooney & Bourke have made some fantastic bags for Disney in the past, but their design for these Star Wars: The Last Jedi bags is among our favorites. Feels like there’s a classic Louis Vuitton vibe going on here. The design is certainly more elaborate, but the colors are similar. Regardless, it totally works.

Each leather bag features an allover pattern that includes Rey, Kylo Ren, BB-8, R2-D2 with a Porg, Elite Praetorian Guard, Judicial Stormtrooper, Resistance Starbird symbol, First Order symbol and more. You can get the design in three styles:

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Tote – $308

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Satchel – $308

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi Crossbody Bag – $178

As you can see, the bags aren’t cheap, which is par for the course with Dooney & Bourke – but the good news is that you can save 25% on orders of $100 or more at shopDisney using the code JINGLE at checkout. The purchase would also qualify for free shipping. We believe that the 25% off deal ends today, December 18th, so if you’re going to splurge on one of these bags, do it now.

Disney is also offering a $29 cosmetics case with any $100 Dooney & Bourke purchase using the code DOONEY at checkout if you want to go that route. You can shop all of the Disney Dooney & Bourke Bags here.



