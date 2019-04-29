The Last Jedi Director Expertly Trolls Star Wars Theorists With Game of Thrones Reaction

Two of the biggest pop culture franchises of the past decade that have spawned immense amounts of fan speculation are Star Wars and Game of Thrones. In the galaxy far, far away, fans have wondered about Rey’s heritage and the backstory to Supreme Leader Snoke, while the world of Westoros has conjured a number of theories about who would ultimately take the Iron Throne. Some of the biggest questions about the Star Wars sequel trilogy were answered in Star Wars: The Last Jedi from writer/director Rian Johnson. Now that Game of Thrones is coming to a conclusion and making exciting reveals, the filmmaker took to Twitter to tease Star Wars fans who still clutch to questions he answered with his film.

Since the opening scene of Game of Thrones, fans have wondered about the identity and motivations of the Night King and his horde of White Walkers. This week’s episode depicted the Night King’s army descending on Winterfell and causing countless casualties, only for Arya Stark to kill him before any exposition revealed more about him. Johnson pointed out how similar this was to the death of Supreme Leader Snoke in The Last Jedi.

“Goddammit I had this whole amazing night king theory,” the filmmaker joked. While the tweet itself is harmless enough, the fact that it came from Johnson makes it evident that this is just a playful jab at those who were frustrated by the events of his Star Wars movie.

Both Rey and Supreme Leader Snoke debuted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with both characters having mysterious origins. Given her abilities with the Force, many audiences believed that her parents could have some connection to a well-known character. Snoke, meanwhile, appeared larger than life as a hologram, leaving audiences to speculate how such a villainous character could seemingly emerge from out of nowhere.

In The Last Jedi, Rey’s parents were seemingly revealed to be “nobodies,” refuting the idea that she had any meaningful connection to other characters. Snoke, meanwhile, was surprisingly killed by Kylo Ren, denying us any details about his backstory.

The success of Johnson’s storytelling resulted in Lucasfilm announcing that he would develop a trilogy of films disconnected from the Skywalker Saga, though it’s unclear when those films would be landing in theaters.

