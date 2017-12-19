‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Daisy Ridley Challenges John Boyega to Show off His Michael Jackson Dance Moves

Star Wars: The Last Jedi may currently be crushing it at the box office, but it turns out that one of the film’s stars knows how to crush it on the dance floor.

While doing press for the latest installment of the Star Wars saga, John Boyega paid a visit to The Tonight Show and addition to talking about how fame has changed his grocery shopping habits, the actor who plays Finn in the film, was challenged by co-star Daisy Ridley to show off his dance moves. You can check out them out for yourself in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, when given the right beat to dance to, Boyega has some impressive, Michael Jackson style moves that, according to Ridley’s video message, the actor broke out the same moves at the wrap party for The Last Jedi.

Secret dance skills aren’t the only talents that the cast of The Last Jedi seemed to break out at the wrap party for the film. When Ridley was a guest on The Tonight Show, the Rey actress told host Jimmy Fallon that she had worked as a bartender for the party. The actress explained that she had previously worked in two different pubs before her breakout role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and was able to call on those skills when things got backed up at the party.

“I got cast in February, and I stopped working there in December so I’m a good bartender, so I worked the wrap party,” Ridley explained. “There was a big queue, and I was like, ‘Hey guys, can I get back there?’ And I did, and it was fantastic.”

Given the success of The Last Jedi, Ridley, Boyega, and the rest of the cast have a lot to celebrate. The film had a monster opening weekend, bringing in $450 million at the worldwide box office making it the fifth biggest global debut of all time. And the film followed that up with a huge Monday as well, bringing in a massive $21.8 million in ticket sales as the holiday box office kicks off despite mixed audience response — response so dramatically different form its critical praise that there is speculation the low audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes could be the result of fake reviews.

Audiences can make up their own mind about Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The film is in theaters now.