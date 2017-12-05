Star Wars: John Boyega Didn’t Work With Mark Hamill Much in ‘The Last Jedi’

With less than two weeks until Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters, many fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite characters together on movie screens again. But don’t get your hopes up for seeing two popular characters meet for the first time.

While speaking with John Boyega at the media junket for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the actor said he didn’t share many scenes with Mark Hamill while filming the new movie. Watch his answer in the clip above.

When asked what it was like to work with the Luke Skywalker actor, Boyega provided a surprising response.

“I didn’t get a lot with Mark in this one,” Boyega said. “There’s not much with me and Mark. That’s a Daisy [Ridley] question. Daisy- day in, day out. But on days where I wasn’t on set, I did come in to see him and watch. That was cool.”

The answer is somewhat revealing, offering another hint at the plot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

We know that Daisy Ridley’s Rey travels to Ahch-To in order to recruit Luke Skywalker for the Resistance’s ongoing battle against the First Order. She leaves Finn behind, who is healing in a bacta tank after suffering wounds in a lightsaber battle with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

When Finn comes to, he goes on his own journey to Canto Bight and then to infiltrate the First Order. We do see glimpses of an epic battle on Crait, though it’s not clear where in the timeline that takes place. With Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) present in some photos in said battle, it seems like the Crait confrontation takes place in the film’s third act, meaning Rey, Chewbacca, a Porg, and the Millennium Falcon have returned to aid the Resistance.

But does Luke make the journey with them?

He might, but with such an action-packed finale in store for the film, it doesn’t seem like there is room for all of these characters to have a meet-and-greet session to get to know each other. Maybe J.J. Abrams will give us a comedic introduction in Episode IX much like the first time Finn met Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.