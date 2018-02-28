‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Star Kelly Marie Tran on the Impact of Rose Tico

The latest film in the Star Wars saga introduced many new memorable characters, but few have resonated like Kelly Marie Tran‘s portrayal of Rose Tico.

The stalwart Resistance mechanic affected Finn (John Boyega) and his journey in an immeasurable way, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi had a similar affect on Tran’s own trajectory. ComicBook.com spoke with Tran at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards where she discussed the impact Star Wars has had on her life and what the movie means to her.

“I will say watching that movie with a very large audience for the first time was a very surreal, out-of-body experience because…I don’t know, I’m sure it’s different for all actors, but for me I couldn’t watch the movie!” said Tran. “It’s so weird, but what’s wonderful is that so many people are identifying with the entire film. These characters are so well loved. I’m just really happy to be part of it.”

Tran’s character has become popular among fans who praise the film’s representation, which the actor takes to heart.

“I think that that means a lot to me. It’s meant a lot to a lot of people that have reached out to me because it’s such a rare thing,” Tran said. “I wish that we didn’t have to talk about it because I wish that so many different types of people were represented equally in Hollywood, and that we wouldn’t have to address it, but it’s just true that it’s different. People aren’t equally represented, so it means a lot to me and I get really emotional when I think about that, and when I think of what it was like to grow up not seeing anyone like you.”

That has also been difficult for Tran to adjust to in her post-The Last Jedi life, but she’s carefully considering her own responsibilities moving forward.

“That I do have representation, and what does that mean? What does that require?” Tran said. “How do I do that right, because I want to do it right. Is there a right way to do it? Those are things that flow through my head all the time.”

Tran said that she doesn’t really look like Rose in her every day life, so that makes it easier to surprise fans who don’t recognize her.

“The best part about that is that when the movie first came out, people would be talking about after they went to the movie, and even if I was right there they wouldn’t notice. It was my favorite to eavesdrop on their conversations and then say hi to them afterwards. The best!”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available on Digital HD on March 13th and will hit Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.