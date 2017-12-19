Star Wars: Kelly Marie Tran Adorably Crashed a ‘The Last Jedi’ Pub Discussion

The Force Awakens introduced Star Wars fans to a bevy of compelling characters who have returned for The Last Jedi. The latest installment introduced Kelly Marie Tran‘s character Rose, a mechanic for the Resistance who becomes an unlikely hero. When the actress was dining at a pub, she could overhear another table talking about the film, causing her to introduce herself and share a heartwarming post on Instagram about the encounter.

In Tran’s post, she shared a video of herself overhearing the praise for the film and Rose specifically, resulting in the actress getting emotional. She then interrupted them and made sure to get a picture with everyone discussing the film.

“A few days ago, I was at a pub eating pie with a friend, when this DELIGHTFUL group of people came in,” her post read. “They sat down at the table next to me and started discussing The Last Jedi — in minute detail. My friend started filming as I listened, and she captured my reaction as they discussed Rose.”

“I awkwardly walked over to introduce myself. They couldn’t be more lovely,” she added. “What an incredible moment in a string of incredible moments I’ve been experiencing lately.”

Starring in a Star Wars film is sure to be a breakout opportunity for any actor, yet Tran’s story is unique, given how few credits she amassed in her years in the industry.

“In my 8 years as a struggling actor, I came to the realization that the hardest thing to obtain from another human being is their genuine interest,” Tran shared. “Sometimes, getting someone to listen to your story — your idea — is really hard. It’s pretty impossible for a movie to get made, and there are many stories that don’t make it into a book or a film or a television show. I know how lucky I am to be a part of something that people love, to be able to act and tell stories at all. And one of my greatest joys has been creepily listening to conversations about TLJ when I’m out and about.”

She even apologized in her post to the person whose account she took the picture from, calling herself “creepy.”

The fan’s account of the interaction reads, “We’re sitting in the pub post Star Wars, discussing the film in minute detail as we are wont to do … AND THE WOMAN FROM THE NEXT TABLE TURNS TO US AND SAYS ‘OH HI, I’M ROSE FROM THE FILM AND I’VE LOVED LISTENING TO YOUR CONVERSATION FOR THE LAST HOUR.’”

You can see Tran in The Last Jedi, in theaters now.

