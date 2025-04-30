Displate Launches New Designs and Deals For Star Wars Day 2025

Displate, the site that offers fans of every fandom high-quality metal posters for their living spaces, has released 13 new designs in celebration of May the Fourth, AKA Star Wars Day! The new designs cover multiple moments throughout the Star Wars story, like Anakin and Obi-Wan’s clash on Mustafar and Luke and his Rebel Squadron in A New Hope. They’ve also got deals in store for fans, and you can get all of the details below.

Now through May 4th, fans can also use the code FORCE to secure discounts on matte, gloss, and Textra Displates; Buy 1 get 25% off, buy 2 get 30% off, or buy 3+ get 35% off. If you’re the type of fan who wants to show off their love for Star Wars for everyone to see, then head over to Displate and grab yourself a new matte, gloss, or Textra Displate right here and read below for a more detailed breakdown of the new offerings. Note that Displate’s posters are easy to put up and are damage-free for anybody worried about damaging their walls.

Duel on Mustafar Diptych : “ Relive the moment that changed the Saga. Anakin and Obi-Wan clash in a fiery new two-piece poster set.”

Relive the moment that changed the Saga. Anakin and Obi-Wan clash in a fiery new two-piece poster set.” 20 years of Revenge of the Sith : “ A special anniversary collection, honoring Episode III with striking new metal posters. Celebrate two decades of the epic conclusion to the prequel trilogy.”

A special anniversary collection, honoring Episode III with striking new metal posters. Celebrate two decades of the epic conclusion to the prequel trilogy.” Pilots & Vehicles : “ Red Five standing by! Collect iconic Star Wars ships and their legendary pilots, brought to life in stunning detail.”

Red Five standing by! Collect iconic Star Wars ships and their legendary pilots, brought to life in stunning detail.” New Limited Edition Poster: “Experience a legendary clash in this limited edition metal poster. Witness Yoda face off against Darth Sidious in a battle that shook the foundations of the galaxy.”

Star Wars Day LEGO Sets

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2025 is happening this weekend, but the fun for LEGO fans starts on May 1st. LEGO is dropping 9 new LEGO Star Wars sets including the 2,970-piece Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409). There will also be a ton of gift-with-purchase (GWP) and LEGO Insiders offers. You can check out everything that LEGO has to offer for May 2025 right here via our complete guide, but if you’re only here for the Star Wars sets, you can find them all listed right here.

Also keep in mind that on May 4th at 8am PT / 11am ET, The Disney Store will launch a huge wave of Star Wars collectibles that includes new lightsaber replicas and a full-scale RC Mouse Droid. Be ready here at The Disney Store ahead of the launch time as a queue is likely.

