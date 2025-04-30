Star Wars Actress Has an Idea for How Leia Could Return to the Franchise

Actress Vivien Lyra Blair, who charmed audiences as the spirited young Leia Organa in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, is now championing a new chapter for the iconic princess: a series focused on her teenage years. The young actress passionately advocated for more female-centric stories within the Star Wars galaxy, expressing her belief that a teenage Leia series holds immense potential. Blair thoughtfully addressed her own age in relation to the timeline of projects like Andor, while also playfully suggesting fan action to encourage Lucasfilm to explore this avenue. Her enthusiastic remarks have ignited discussions among fans eager to see a deeper exploration of Leia’s formative years and a greater representation of women in the beloved franchise.

Blair’s perspective, as a young talent within the Star Wars universe, offers a compelling insight into the desires for a more inclusive and multifaceted future for the galaxy.

Vivien Lyra Blair Calls for More Female Representation in Star Wars

Following her memorable portrayal of a young, defiant Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Vivien Lyra Blair is now actively voicing her hopes for a dedicated series that would delve into Leia’s formative teenage years. In a recent interview with Collider, Blair laid out her own vision for the Star Wars universe, emphasizing the need for a greater balance in storytelling and a stronger presence of female-led narratives within the expansive galaxy. Her insights underscore a growing desire among the fanbase for richer, more diverse perspectives beyond the franchise’s traditional male-centric focus. Blair stated, “I almost feel like it could be really fun to do some sort of a teenage Leia…We need less male-centric Star Wars. We need more women because we need a strong female Star Wars Universe.”

Blair’s opinions resonate with the ongoing discussions about representation and inclusivity in the Star Wars franchise. Her call for “more women” and a “strong female Star Wars Universe” echoes the desires of many fans who want to see a wider range of stories and perspectives within a galaxy that has unlimited potential. The success of series like Ahsoka and the anticipation leading up to The Acolyte demonstrate the audience’s appetite for female-led stories in Star Wars.

Addressing her potential involvement in future projects, Blair clarified her absence from Andor Season 2: “I unfortunately don’t have anything in Andor Season 2, so you will not be seeing me there. Because I think Leia, around the time of Andor, is 14 to 15, and I’ll be 13 in two months. So, it would have to be in a little bit. I’ve seen some people have arguments online before where they’ll be like, ‘She’s too young,’ but also I look really young, so I feel like a lot of people forget.”

Blair’s self-awareness of her age and appearance in relation to the character’s timeline demonstrates a thoughtful approach to her role. However, the Disney+ series Ahsoka set a precedent in highlighting the involvement of children/teenagers in a larger war with Ariana Greenblatt’s portrayal of a young Ahsoka. Greenblatt’s Ahsoka was based on the character’s timeline from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Though the character has been a beloved part of the Star Wars fandom for over 20 years, the ugly truth that Ahsoka was still only a child during that time when Anakin trained her to become a warrior was evident with the live-action portrayal in a way animation cannot capture.

Along those lines, seeing a teenage Leia (played by Blair) find her way in the years leading up to a war in which she played a pivotal role beginning at only 19 years old would remind audiences of the horror of the intergalactic conflict and the roles children played in it.

A Young Princess Leia Could Easily Return by Furthering Storylines Introduced Elsewhere

A teenage Leia series could explore a fascinating period in the character’s life, bridging the gap between her childhood and her role in the Rebel Alliance. It could delve into her political awakening, her growing sense of justice, and the development of her leadership skills under her father, Senator Bail Organa’s, guidance. Such a series would not only provide a deeper understanding of a beloved character but also offer a platform for exploring themes of female empowerment and resilience.

Building upon Blair’s enthusiasm for exploring teenage Leia’s story, it is worth noting that this period has already been touched upon within the Star Wars canon, most notably in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Set several years before the events of A New Hope, Rebels features a teenage Princess Leia Organa undertaking covert missions in support of the burgeoning rebellion. These appearances offer a glimpse into the development of her character, showcasing her early leadership skills, her unwavering commitment to justice, and her early acts of defiance against the Empire at a young age. Audiences see a Leia who is resourceful, compassionate, and already exhibiting the diplomatic prowess that would define her later years.

Vivien Lyra Blair’s desire for a dedicated teenage Leia series aligns perfectly with the groundwork laid by Star Wars Rebels. The animated series provided a foundation, hinting at the rich narratives that could be explored in greater detail through a live-action format. A series focused on this era could delve deeper into the challenges Leia faced balancing her royal duties on Alderaan with her clandestine support for the rebellion. It could explore the formation of key relationships, the development of her political ideologies, and the personal sacrifices she made in the fight against tyranny.

By expanding on the established canon from Rebels, a new series could offer fans a more comprehensive understanding of the pivotal experiences that shaped Leia into the iconic figure they know and admire. Blair’s call for more female-centric Star Wars stories directly resonates with the potential to further illuminate Leia’s crucial contributions during this formative period of the rebellion.

Vivien Lyra Blair’s passion for the character and her advocacy for more female representation in Star Wars make her a compelling voice in the ongoing conversation about the franchise’s future. Whether or not a teenage Leia series comes to fruition, Blair’s comments have undoubtedly sparked further discussion and fueled the hopes of fans who want to see more of Leia’s background, as well as a more inclusive Star Wars universe.