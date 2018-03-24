Mark Hamill Calls out ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ “Sex Scene”

Heading into The Last Jedi, many fans had expected to see a relationship unfold between Rey and Finn, given the amount of time they spent together in The Force Awakens, only for the film to separate the duo to explore their own individual quests. Instead, fans noticed a deep connection between Rey and Kylo Ren, despite being adversaries and having different outlooks on life. The pair might not have acknowledged any romantic connection, but star Mark Hamill recently joked about them getting to have a “sex scene.”

“Not to mention the big sex scene where the fingers touch. That’s pretty hot for a Star Wars movie,” Hamill joked about the characters’ connection with Fandango. “They never let me touch a finger.”

While Hamill was merely teasing the family-friendly depictions of romantic relationships in the saga, his comments did emphasize how two characters may have minimal physical contact yet manage to express a powerful emotional connection. In fact, much of the relationship between Han and Leia in the original trilogy was antagonistic in nature before the tension culminated in The Empire Strikes Back.

Fans will have to wait patiently to see if the romantic tension between Rey and Kylo gets explored in the next film, but John Boyega is hoping that Finn ends up in a relationship with Rey.

Finn’s desire to rescue Rey motivated much of his journey in The Last Jedi, yet he formed an unlikely bond with Rose Tico when she prevented him from abandoning the Resistance.

“Because Finn is the one character, for me, who has a distinct, unique relationship with everybody,” Boyega shared with SlashFilm of the many potential romantic relationships for his character. “He had this kind of banterous relationship with Han, then he has this loving relationship with Rey. Now with Rose, it feels like he has this great relationship. Personally? Rey. Yeah, Rey.”

The Last Jedi ended with Rose kissing Finn before collapsing, but now that Rey is back with the Resistance, the romantic futures of any of the characters are up in the air.

The Last Jedi is available now on Digital HD and on Blu-ray March 27th. Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20, 2019.

