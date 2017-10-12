‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Offers New, Better Look At Kylo Ren’s Scar

Throughout most of The Force Awakens, Kylo Ren spent much of his time shielding his appearance with the help of a helmet. In the time since the film has been released, there’s been much debate about a scar he’s earned on his face, with the new trailer for The Last Jedi showing a perplexing glimpse of the character’s injury.

At the end of The Force Awakens, Kylo Ren struck down Finn during the destruction of Starkiller Base, with Rey stepping in to wield a lightsaber against Kylo. The battle was interrupted due to the destruction, but not before Rey could get in a few devastating blows on Kylo.

The new trailer shows Kylo with what appears to be some sort of metallic sutures to potentially help him recover from his wounds. Not only does this show just how dangerous the blow to his face was, but it also reveals the short amount of time that has passed since the end of the previous movie and the beginning of The Last Jedi.

Considering how much Kylo envied Vader and drew inspiration from the Sith Lord, what’s interesting is that Kylo wants to heal the wound, instead of leaving his face disfigured. Vader’s injuries at the hands of Obi-Wan required him to adopt several apparatus to function properly, but Kylo was totally healthy when he opted to wear a helmet.

Another point worth mentioning is that the scar Kylo has in the new film is slightly different from the injury he suffered in The Force Awakens, a fact which Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson fully acknowledges.

When responding to a fan earlier this year on Twitter, Johnson explained, “It was my decision to slightly adjust it, and that was my justification. It honestly looked goofy running straight up the bridge of his nose.”

We’ll learn even more about Kylo and his scars, both mental and physical, when The Last Jedi lands in theaters on December 15.