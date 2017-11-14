Star Wars: New Look at Laura Dern’s Admiral Holdo Unveiled

The Last Jedi will be hitting theaters in a month and most of our questions about new characters, like Laura Dern‘s Vice Admiral Holdo, will finally be answered. The actress was interviewed for the new issue of ELLE, which also included an all-new look at Holdo.

The actress earned critical praise for her work in independent films like Wild at Heart, Blue Velvet and, more recently, Wild. The actress’ role in the big-budget world of a Star Wars film might come as a surprise, but she’s no stranger to the world of massive movies, thanks to starring in 1993’s Jurassic Park.

“People will say, ‘Oh, and then you did the mainstream blockbuster.’ But it was a CGI movie, and no one had ever really done that! It felt like the Wild West,” Dern recalled of her experience on that film.

Between Holdo, Rey and Leia, the film is full of powerful females who are sure to inspire a whole new generation of fans to embrace their inner hero.

“As a team and as a tribe, the people who are making these films care so deeply about their female characters,” Dern confided about The Last Jedi. “It’s so amazing for kids and for girls.”

Details about Holdo are still relatively under wraps, but Dern offered a slight hint at her character’s struggles, a theme which has emerged in the promotional materials for the film.

“I’m starting to play women who just don’t know how to do it—they’re not girls, but they haven’t figured it out, still,” the actress explained. “That’s so relatable! I’m having the time of my life.”

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, writer/director Rian Johnson explained of Holdo, “The secrecy does have a purpose in that part of the fun with Laura’s character, with Admiral Holdo, is figuring out what her relationship is to everybody as you go along through the movie.”

“I don’t want to tip the hat too much, but I will say that the heat is immediately turned up on the Resistance,” Johnson added. “Everybody is put in a pressure cooker right away, and relationships crack and strain under that pressure. That was really interesting to me, the notion of putting this small army under a lot of external pressure and showing some of the results within the Resistance itself.”

The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

