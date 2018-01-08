‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ LEGO Porgs Travel Across London

Porgs, the furry bird-like critters of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, have made their way across London in LEGO form — and the toy building brick company is offering international fans a chance to win a life-sized LEGO Porg.

Between now and January 15, members of LEGO’s free VIP loyalty program will automatically be entered to win one of three exclusive and incredibly rare LEGO Porgs with a Star Wars purchase made at the LEGO Shop.

The contest is open to customers age 18 and older and residents of the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Sweden and Austria.

The pack of LEGO Porgs have made their way across London, visiting the South Bank, the Millennium Bridge and St. Paul’s Cathedral, finishing their sight-seeing tour at Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square’s LEGO store.

“It’s safe to say that film fans of all ages are going crazy for Porgs,” said LEGO Brand Manager Alistair Galletly.

“We’ve not seen this much excitement for a new addition to the Star Wars universe for decades, so to bring the Porgs to life in brick form was a no-brainer for us here at LEGO. The reaction from the public to these furry sea birds was incredible to see, and we can’t wait for three of these unique birds to go to happy homes in 2018.”

The alien seabirds are inspired by the real-life puffins populating the island of Skellig Michael, a stand-in for tucked-away planet Ahch-To, home of the exiled Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

is now playing.