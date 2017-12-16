What is Luke’s First Line in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’?

Throughout initial viewings, most Star Wars fans knew that Luke Skywalker would emerge at some point in The Force Awakens, yet we didn’t know what the context of his arrival would be. When he finally appeared on screen, he didn’t utter a single word, resulting in fans having to wait two years to know how his introduction to Rey went. With the film now in theaters, audiences know the Jedi Master’s first words since we saw him in Return of the Jedi, which are less than welcoming.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for The Last Jedi***

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Rey’s arrival on Ahch-To, she attempts to hand him his father’s lightsaber, which he hasn’t seen since his duel with Darth Vader on Cloud City. He immediately throws it over a cliff, as he had hoped to leave that life behind.

Rey was persistent and retrieved the lightsaber, yet her further pursuit of Skywalker results in him shouting, “Go away!”

Given his heroic nature when last we saw him, this response seems quite surprising, especially given his previous experience of hounding Yoda to be trained on Dagobah. Prior to the film’s released, Mark Hamill pointed out that it wasn’t his first line that was important, but another line he spoke, which was revealed in the trailer.

“In fact, the most important line, I think, Luke says, is, ‘This is not going to go the way you think.’ When I read the script, I was stunned,” Hamill revealed on Good Morning America.

After Hamill first read the script for the film, he was also shocked by how much his character was talked about but never seen.

“I thought, ‘This is the most elaborate entrance of my career,’” Hamill recalled. “Everybody talks about me for two hours. I’m reading it and I kept marking down, ‘The sword of Skywalker is too powerful, Skywalker must be stopped…everybody’s talking about me!’ It was a shock.”

While the actor might not have anticipated his triumphant return to the franchise would have been in such a brief appearance, he promised that the surprises in the saga have only just begun.

“It was a big surprise but I think there are much bigger surprises in The Last Jedi,” the actor pointed out.

Fans can see those surprises for themselves as The Last Jedi is in theaters now.