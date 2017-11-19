‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill Says Luke Is A “Broken Warrior”

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the student becomes the master as Luke Skywalker trains the last hope for the Jedi, young force-sensitive Rey, but star Mark Hamill says Luke is a far cry from the wise old sage who taught him.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hamill says that Luke, despite having saved the galaxy in the original Star Wars trilogy, is much less serene and good-natured than the exiled hermit who taught him.

“[Director] Rian Johnson could have just made me another benevolent Jedi teacher but, you know, we’ve seen that before,” Hamill says. “And no one can do it better than Sir Alec Guinness. Instead, this Luke is a broken warrior. And he sees dread in this young pupil, rather than new hope.”

Luke has already experienced the loss and betrayal of one former student in nephew Ben Solo, who was seduced to the dark side by Supreme Leader Snoke. Ben Solo is now Kylo Ren, leader of the Knights of Ren, and Luke apparently feels that Rey may be headed on a similar path.

Whether Rey will fall to the dark side of the Force is one of the big questions asked by Entertainment Weekly’s four Star Wars: The Last Jedi covers. Rey can also be seen training with her reluctant mentor on the sacred planet of Ahch-To in a new batch of images from the film.

While Luke may be worried about his student going to the dark side, some fans are worried that it may actually be Luke himself who follows in his father’s footsteps and gives into the dark side of the Force, or at the very least renounce the Jedi Order and become a grey Jedi. Hamill has had a lot of fun rebuking these claims, especially the ones based on image placement in marketing materials, but fans aren’t likely to believe anything until the film opens in theaters.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017. It will be followed by Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20, 2019. The next standalone film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, will release on May 25, 2018.