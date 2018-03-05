‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill Confirms His Favorite Luke Theory

Months after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, many people still have questions about the fate of Luke Skywalker.

Actor Mark Hamill has spoken at length about his own ideas for the character’s future, and reiterated his favorite theory about Luke’s disappearance while speaking on the red carpet of the 90th Academy Awards.

“My favorite is the fact that maybe he transported to somewhere else,” Hamill said to EW. “And I thought, ‘Well, if he left his robes behind he’d have to go to a nudist colony.’”

Hamill has previously relayed this theory, and he’s known to channel his inner Joker when it comes to dealing with fans and press.

The actor also spoke about working on the Star Wars saga that began with George Lucas over four decades ago, indicating how proud he is to continue playing a role in the franchise.

“When I see the technology and the craftsmanship of these people, it’s just astonishing,” Hamill said. “That’s why end credits are an hour and a half long, it takes thousands of people to put that together.”

Hamill previously spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed he was afraid to reprise the iconic role, decades after last appearing in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

“Any job is exciting, on a certain level. This one was just so high profile and scary because of the legacy involved,” said Hamill. “And it wasn’t easy. It was challenging because I thought, ‘What could have happened to this guy, who was the most optimistic character, to become suicidal and wanting the Jedi to end?’ It wasn’t easy, believe me.”

Despite the negative reaction from some fans and his own trepidations while making the film, Hamill has admitted that he really enjoyed the unexpected direction writer and director took Luke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“I saw [the film] once by ourselves in a screening room, and I didn’t know what to think. Then the next time I saw it, I liked it better. And I saw it a total of four times, and it got better each time!

“But see, we didn’t have social media back in those days. In other words, I think Empire would have been just as controversial at that time, because it wasn’t a redo of the first one,” Hamill said. “And I think that’s the challenge now. You have to deliver what people want in a Star Wars film, but push the envelope. Offer them some surprises. [The Last] Jedi certainly did that.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes to Digital HD on March 13th, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.