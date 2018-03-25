Star Wars: Mark Hamill Regrets Voicing His ‘The Last Jedi’ Criticisms

The home video release of The Last Jedi brings with it the debut of the feature-length documentary The Director and the Jedi, which chronicles the development of the film and features writer/director Rian Johnson and his collaborations with star Mark Hamill. The documentary includes new footage of Hamill doubting the trajectory of Luke Skywalker, with some audiences pointing towards these reactions as proof that Johnson made poor decisions with his film. Having seen this footage in the film, Hamill once again regrets that these moments were chronicled without the actor having seen the finished product.

“I wish they hadn’t done that. I’ll tell you why, because that should remain in the rehearsal process,” Hamill expressed of footage featuring his doubts of the project to Entertainment Tonight. “That should be between the screenwriter and the director and I regret saying that out loud. I said it before I saw the whole movie put together. It prejudices people in a way that’s unfair because people that are unhappy with the movie will cite that and say, ‘See? Hamill hated it too.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The week of The Last Jedi‘s release, fans were elated that the first critical reviews were praising the new directions that Johnson chose to explore and the mature themes that permeated the galaxy far, far away. When some audiences learned that Luke had failed as a mentor and turned his back on the ways of the Jedi, they had a difficult time coming to grips with such a heroic character having his devotions tested.

Some viewers went so far as to compile footage from interviews with Hamill in which he expressed his reservations about Luke into extended compilations, trying to convince others that the actor was secretly confirming his hatred of the project.

“It was unexpected, because Luke was always so optimistic and positive, but it’s gotta move on,” Hamill confessed of his character’s journey. “I do like the unexpected and that was certainly unexpected and, even though it’s hard, when you’re pushed out of your comfort zone, that’s probably a good sign, because, otherwise, it would be something that everyone expected and that’s not good.”

The Last Jedi is available now on Digital HD and on Blu-ray on March 27th.

Did Hamill’s comments prior to the film’s release change your perspective of the movie? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T YouTube, Entertainment Tonight]