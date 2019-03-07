Star Wars: Mark Hamill Still Regrets Voicing Criticisms of ‘The Last Jedi’

Fans who didn’t like Star Wars: The Last Jedi sought to find any objective evidence they could find about why the movie wasn’t good, with quotes from Mark Hamill regarding his conflicted feelings about the film becoming go-to ammunition to back up their qualms with the narrative. While the actor still has conflicted feelings about the film, he regrets voicing his concerns so casually and how these specific audiences have taken specific phrases out of context to support their beliefs.

“The thing is, Luke changed so much between the first trilogy and the last trilogy. I got myself into trouble. I made a vow – I said that I’m not going to talk about the movies anymore, because I think it’s important for the audience to see them,” Hamill shared with Den of Geek. “My problem was, I wasn’t dealing with social media back then, where you say something and it goes around the world in 24 hours! If I were to answer your questions on paper, I’d think, ‘Oh, that sounds a little strong, or, I shouldn’t say this.’

He added, “But I have a tendency just to talk and talk and talk, and you can cherrypick. You know, I’ll be reading something, and say, ‘What moron said this?’ and then realize, ‘Oh, it’s me.’ They can take selective comments you’ve made out of context and use it to support their argument. ‘See, Mark hated Star Wars!’ ‘Did I?’”

This isn’t to say his opinions on the narrative have drastically changed over the years, more that he grew frustrated with the ways in which his comments were used against not only the saga,but how they empowered the more toxic fans to slam the film.

“I was once describing Star Wars fans, and I said, ‘They’re passionate, they’re opinionated, and they feel a sense of ownership, because they’ve invested so much time in these characters and these stories,’ and I realized I was describing myself,” the actor admitted. “It can get you into trouble, because I don’t control the storylines. I’m sort of like a musician. I read the music, and I try to play it to the best of my ability. That doesn’t necessarily mean I like the tune, but that’s not my job.”

The Last Jedi has become a defining entry in the saga, as its ambitious approach to the familiar themes of the series has reinvented what audiences can expect from the franchise, though other viewers have disagreed so strongly with its storyline that they have seemingly sworn off the franchise altogether.

Fans will next see Hamill in Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20th.

