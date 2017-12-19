Mark Hamill’s Second Character in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Revealed

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill credits his role as Luke Skywalker as the turning point in his career, and the gig has made him a permanent fixture as a geek icon.

But the actor also took on a different role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, playing a CG character in during the casino sequence on Canto Bight.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

Fans noticed Hamill’s name pop up again in the credits in an unusual place, next to the name of an unknown character named Dobbu Scay. Writer and director Rian Johnson revealed that the name was an anagram of Bob Duscay, the movie’s editor. But he and Hamill would not reveal exactly which character that was.

But Lucasfilm Story Group executive Pablo Hidalgo revealed who actor played when asked on Twitter, though he tried to be coy about it, confirming our theories that Hamill is indeed voicing the impish alien who puts coins into BB-8, attempting to play the droid as if it were a slot machine.

“I said I’d love to do a CGI thing, and he said sure,” Hamill revealed of the new role. “And I got to go to the set of the casino and see in detail 150 extras in jaw-dropping costumes.”

Hamill provided the voice for the creature, tapping into his other prolific acting talents. Hamill is renowned for his voice acting, having provided the voice for the Joker in various animated Batman projects over the last two decades.

He also voices Skipps on Regular Show and is currently playing Dictatious on the Trollhunters animated series.

Dobbu Scay inadvertently aided BB-8, Rose, and Finn in their escape from the Canto Bight prison, as the droid used the coins as a distraction from the police officers pursuing them.

It should go without saying that Dobbu Scay will not have the impact that Luke Skywalker has had in the lives of many Star Wars fans, but the fact that he was able to flex his talents in another way should put a smile on everyone’s face.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.