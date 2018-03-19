Mark Hamill Says Playing Luke Skywalker “Is Much More Enjoyable Now” Than in Original Trilogy

Many actors have benefitted from their careers being shaped and often defined by a key role, but few have used it to their advantage like Mark Hamill.

The Luke Skywalker actor became a geek icon with the original Star Wars trilogy, and Hamill since went on to have a prolific career as a voice actor in the decades since. But with the new sequel trilogy comes a different perspective to the role, which Hamill admits is “much more enjoyable now” compared to his younger days.

The actor appeared on The Late Late Show in Ireland and told host Ryan Tubridy it was a “thrill” to return as Luke Skywalker for new movies.

“I had a beginning, a middle and an end with this thing, I didn’t think that even if they went on and did new films that they’d ask us to come back,” Hamill said of the original trilogy. “It’s so much more enjoyable now because you have a little perspective. When you’re in your twenties, it was my first film, I was like ‘they’re all going to be like this!’”

And with that perspective, Hamill revealed what he enjoys most about the new films.

“I think the most gratifying thing it the generational aspect,” Hamill said. “The original fans have grown up, they’re sharing them with their children and they’re timeless in a way.”

While Hamill only appeared briefly in The Force Awakens, Luke Skywalker played a much more prominent role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. A new documentary on the home video release, called The Director and the Jedi, chronicles the film’s production and shows that Hamill had many emotional moments filming the new movie.

One part in particular showed Hamill moved to tears when he was filming the scene where Luke discovers the destruction of the Jedi temple, first glimpsed in Rey’s vision during The Force Awakens. Here, we see Luke dismayed at the sight of his school in flames at the hands of his nephew Ben Solo.

And then there was the emotional reunion between Hamill and legendary puppeteer Frank Oz, who was practicing his scenes as Yoda for their scene. Hamill hears the voice and sees the classic puppet similar to how it appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, prompting an emotional response before the two share a big hug.

Fans can watch the documentary as part of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, now available on Digital HD. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.

