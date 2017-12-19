Mark Hamill Played A Secret Second Role In ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

With the sequel trilogy, Lucasfilm has brought back a the main players who helped make the Star Wars franchise a global phenomenon. But Mark Hamill is double dipping this time around.

The actor behind Luke Skywalker doesn’t just figure prominently as the returning Jedi Master, but he also has a secret role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that was only revealed in the movie’s credits.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

In the film, Hamill plays a CG character named Dobbu Scay, who is present during the casino sequence on Canto Bight.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” said Hamill during a Q&A session with EW’s Anthony Breznican. “I’m not telling. I like playing the mystery of it all.”

While he’s playing coy now, Hamill previously said that he wanted to play a CGI character in the film, and then spoke at length about the splendor of the Canto Bight set.

Of course, Luke Skywalker doesn’t appear during any of those sequences, so it makes sense that Hamill would be playing one of the many characters in the casino.

“I said I’d love to do a CGI thing, and he said sure,” Hamill said. “And I got to go to the set of the casino and see in detail 150 extras in jaw-dropping costumes.”

Hamill was corrected by costume designer Mark Kaplan, who said there were actually 200 characters in that specific sequence. But Hamill might have given is a clue…

In the sequence, there are only a few CG characters, with most of them being handled by practical effects. One of the computer generated characters has a unique laugh, a trait common in Hamill’s prolific career as a voice actor.

That character is a small, leprechaun-ish gambler who thinks BB-8 is a slot machine-type game. He puts a ton of of coins into the droid expecting some winnings, and ends up kicking it when nothing comes out.

It should also be noted that Dobbu Scay is an anagram for the film’s editor Bob Duscay, thought up by Lucasfilm Story Group executive Pablo Hidalgo.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.