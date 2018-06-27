‘The Last Jedi’ Now Available on Netflix

For those of you who may have missed one of the biggest films of the decade or in case you hate physical media, The Last Jedi has now arrived on Netflix for you to view to your heart’s content.

One of the sacrifices audiences must make when they opt to avoid a physical media purchase of a film is the lack of special features that help enrich the viewing experience. In the case of The Last Jedi, the home video release featured the debut of an all-new feature-length documentary, The Director and the Jedi, which chronicled writer/director Rian Johnson‘s development of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix subscribers are fortunate in that Disney has a strong relationship with the platform, as the service regularly delivers viewers the latest Star Wars, Marvel, or Pixar film relatively quickly after they debut on home media. This partnership won’t last much longer, as Disney is debuting their own streaming service which will feature not only its recent releases, but also its massive library of classic films and also debut new films and original series.

This latest entry in the Star Wars saga has been the most divisive yet, thanks in large part to the creative direction of Johnson.

The film marked the first exploration of Luke Skywalker’s journey since we last saw him in Return of the Jedi, with many fans questioning his whereabouts and activities over the decades. The film depicted Luke having turned his back on his former Jedi beliefs, instead opting for isolation after feeling as though he had failed his apprentice, his nephew Ben Solo.

Some fans appreciated seeing the unexpected path of the hero, while others were disappointed that a character they felt they knew quite well could make such a surprising decision.

In the months since the film’s release, a vocal minority of “fans” took to the internet to voice their displeasure and created a negative stigma for anyone claiming to be a fan of the franchise. From regularly sending personal attacks and insults to members of the cast and crew to creating petitions in hopes of getting Lucasfilm to erase the film from official canon to organizing campaigns to submit poor reviews on a variety of rating services, there are no lengths these irate viewers wouldn’t go to slander the film.

Most recently, one group created a site which claimed they had $200 million to donate to Lucasfilm to craft a remake of The Last Jedi that would be more to their liking.

Whether you loved the film or were disappointed and want to give it another shot, The Last Jedi can now be viewed on Netflix.

The next chapter, Episode IX, hits theaters December 20, 2019.

Are you looking forward to having all the Star Wars films on Disney’s streaming service? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!