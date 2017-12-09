‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Worlds of the Last Jedi Featurette Released

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut in theaters in less than a week and now a new featurette is giving fans a new, behind-the-scenes look at some of the new, unique worlds of the film.

The “Worlds of the Last Jedi” featurette debuted at Brazil’s Comic Con experience 2017 in Sao Paulo Brazil, giving fans a look not just at the massive production it took to create The Last Jedi, but at how they transformed three real-world locations into something otherworldly. You can check out the featurette above.

As you can see in the featurette, locations in Croatia, Bolivia, and Ireland were transformed into locations that fit into the Star Wars universe, something that director Rian Johnson said comes from the earliest conversations in making The Last Jedi.

The first conversations you have are always about what makes something feel like Star Wars,” Johnson said.

From the looks of the video, it’s something the film achieves. The city of Dubrovnik, Croatia transforms into Canto Bight, a coastal city that serves as one of the film’s main settings, and has an appearance and aesthetic that will remind fans of the Republic Senate on Coruscant from The Phantom Menace. Salar De Uyuni, Bolivia turns into Crait which, with its white salt flats, resembles what the landscapes of Jakku and Hoth might look like merged. And of course, fans have already seen a little taste of how Skellig Michael, Ireland turns into Ach-To, the remote world where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has lived in exile. The transformations of each location are so detailed that, for John Boyega (Finn) it was truly like being in another world.

“They’ve outdone themselves in terms of the sets,” Boyega said. “It makes me feel like I’m on another planet.”

These worlds, while new and unique to The Last Jedi, are something that Johnson hopes will help fans connect to previous installments of the franchise. The director has previously spoken about the patterns of Star Wars and how they stick in the mind of audiences.

“It was a real process,” he said. “There’s a lot of possibilities with how to take it… Even just as a Star Wars fan, you realize there are patterns etched into your brain of how you think it should go. It’s tough, because you don’t want to let yourself be guided by those deep-set grooves in your brain, but you also don’t want to make creative decisions just to spite those. It’s an interesting line to ride.”

Fans will get to see those patterns as well as these new worlds when The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15.