Official ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Website Launches

Don’t expect the hype train for the next movie in the Star Wars saga to quit anytime soon.

The latest stop in the Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi sees the launch of the film’s official website.

As of now, the site doesn’t have any new material or information. The main page cycles through a lot of the intriguing visuals first seen in that initial teaser trailer, and then breaks down in to four pages.

The first page contains the three official videos Lucasfilm has released thus far, really putting the secretive promotional material into perspective when compared to films like Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League. So if you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t seen the teaser, the behind-the-scenes footage, or the trailer yet, you’re in luck!

The next page contains 10 still photographs from the production that fans have likely seen already, including shots of all the major characters of the film. Following that is the synopsis that first debuted with the teaser trailer over the summer, which really doesn’t reveal much at alll.

And following all of that is the option to buy tickets, which many fans already have.

All in all, there’s not much there and it doesn’t have any new content. There might be an easter egg or secret link in there, but we’ve yet to discover it if it exists.

There’s also the possibility that they could add more on there as we get closer to the film’s release date and some of the plot details start spilling out.

The bare bones website is hardly surprising given Lucasfilm’s secrecy; Rian Johnson already laid out what he wanted to be revealed at what times, and they’re keeping spoilers on this movie under lock and key.

We’ll likely learn a lot more about the film before it hits theaters, though it likely won’t be at Lucasfilm’s discretion.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters December 15.