The Internet Reacts to Star Wars “Fans” Wanting to Remake ‘The Last Jedi’

The Star Wars fandom has been through quite a lot over the franchise’s tenure, but a new development appears to have taken things to a whole other level.

Earlier today, the Twitter account @RMTheLastJedi posted a lengthy thread, where they announced plans to create their own alternate version of last year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. According to their account, a coalition of “fans” who were frustrated with the real The Last Jedi are willing to completely remake the film, and will even foot the $200 million bill for the production.

Yes, really.

“This is a campaign to provide Disney an opportunity to course correct with the Star Wars franchise. The fans are completely divided and the core goal of Star Wars has been abandoned,” the campaign’s website reads. “The goal is to not make one half of the fandom happy over the other, it is to make a film that the fandom in general as a whole enjoys. The hero archetype’s of the original films is what made these so great, it made characters that everyone could relate to regardless of their background and beliefs. No longer having this core element along with poor storytelling, has made the franchise divisive and in disarray.”

It’s certainly an ambitious (and awfully entitled) goal, one that has earned a reaction from all across the Star Wars landscape. Even The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson caught wind of the campaign, and responded in a pretty delightful manner. But quite a few other Twitter users have decided to address the idea, from wondering exactly how the logistics would work, to imagining what this new version would look like. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

The remake of The Last Jedi is just going to be a bunch of straight white dudes measuring their light sabers and saying “Actually” for two hours. — OhNoSheTwitnt ? (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 21, 2018

In order to save Star Wars, we are going to remake The Last Jedi with a box of puppets, a packet of googly-eyes and my dad’s camcorder. Please give me £300m. — Eddie Bowley (@Eddache_) June 21, 2018

I’m going to remake The Last Jedi remake and make every character a LADY and have Luke Skywalker marry six porgs in a trenchcoat. — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) June 21, 2018

Proposed The Last Jedi “Fan” Remake pic.twitter.com/D6F1hmV34j — Retro: Pride Month Enthusiast ?️‍? (@ThatRetro) June 21, 2018

[LEAKED]



TLJ REMAKE SCRIPT PG 1



EXT. Space, or something. We see Luke Skywalker being cool, because he’s like our dad except he actually loves us and is proud of us and would never tell us to get a job even though we don’t want to.



LUKE: Girls are smelly and bad. — Christopher Sebela (@xtop) June 21, 2018

remake the last jedi except this version is just luke milking every single thala-siren on the island — heath ? (@heathdwilliams) June 21, 2018

I’d like to formally submit my pitch for the Last Jedi remake to anyone that’s listening. It’s exactly the same as The Last Jedi except the scene with a shirtless Kylo Ren now has the waistline on his pants six inches higher. — ???Jon Moisan ??? (@JonMoisan) June 21, 2018

I for one think that this The Last Jedi remake is looking fantastic! pic.twitter.com/YCEb7EA3co — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 21, 2018

my last jedi remake is just the same movie except everyone is a porg and only speaks in porg noises and the porgs are replaced with the actual actors making porg noises and super smol and can fly — Samantha (@Arielrocks5) June 21, 2018

