‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Is Best Reviewed Sci-Fi Movie of 2017 on Rotten Tomatoes

In addition to being nominated for four Academy Awards, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the best-reviewed movie sci-fi/fantasy movie of 2017 according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes ranked the movies of 2017 based on its Adjusted Score. The Adjusted Score uses a weighted formula that accounts for the difference in the number of reviews for each film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out on top with an Adjusted Score of 106.601 percent. The consensus reads, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi honors the saga’s rich legacy while adding some surprising twists — and delivering all the emotion-rich action fans could hope for.”

It’s an interesting victory for Star Wars: The Last Jedi since much of the narrative surrounding the latest release in the Skywalker Saga involved the divide between critics and fans, and between fans and other fans, over the film.

Less than a full point separates The Last Jedi from the second-best-reviewed sci-fi/fantasy film of 2017, War for the Planet of the Apes. The third film in the most recent iteration of the long-running science fiction franchise earned a 105.882 Adjusted Score. The consensus reads, “War for the Planet of the Apes combines breathtaking special effects and a powerful, poignant narrative to conclude this rebooted trilogy on a powerful — and truly blockbuster — note.”

A sequel 35 years in the making earned the third-place position on the list. Blade Runner 2049 came in with an adjusted score of 102.124 percent and consensus that reads, “Visually stunning and narratively satisfying, Blade Runner 2049 deepens and expands its predecessor’s story while standing as an impressive filmmaking achievement in its own right.”

Ojka, a Korean film released in the United States via Netflix, and independent film Marjorie Prime round out the top five.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently has an 81.56 ComicBook.com Composite Score. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also has a 3.14 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating. Let us know what you thought of Star Wars: The Last Jedi by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.