Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Wishes She Could Play Kylo Ren

Daisy Ridley might be playing one of the most popular new characters in the Star Wars saga, but she’s still envious of her co-star’s role.

The actor appeared with Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, and writer/director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rian Johnson for a fan Q&A on Facebook Live. Ridley was asked who she would play if given the opportunity to portray another character in the franchise.

“I would play Kylo Ren. It seems like a swift answer,” Ridley said. “But I think also it’s because Adam [Driver’s] made it a really, really part. So it would be interesting to how one would feel if you just read it without seeing it.”

Johnson asked the actor if she would imitate Adam Driver‘s version of Kylo Ren, or do her own version.

“Oh yeah, that’s a good challenge,” Ridley replied with a smile. “That will be my next piece.”

Rey and Kylo Ren have been portrayed as two opposite sides of the same coins. Rey’s optimism and longing for family are countered by the former Ben Solo’s dour demeanor and rejection of his legacy.

After the Force awakened inside of Rey in The Force Awakens, she managed to outsmart the First Order enforcer after being captured, and eventually defeated him in a lightsaber duel.

But Ren is driven by a sense of purpose and duty, a righteousness that cannot be taught. What ever happened when he was being raised by Han Solo and Leia Organa sent him away from his family’s ideals, instead worshiping the actions of his grandfather as Darth Vader.

Supreme Leader Snoke took advantage of the darkness inside him, and has since cultivated a Force-powerful being of rage in order to crush the Resistance and restore a rule in the galaxy similar to what the Empire accomplished before the Rebels defeated them.

Driver plays his role with strong internal conflict, and it would be intriguing to see what Ridley would do if given a similar character to play. Someone, cast her as the villain in an epic fantasy movie quick.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.