‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Rey, Kylo Ren Get Dual Empire Magazine Covers

The dark side and the light are represented on the newsstand covers of Empire Magazine’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi issue.

Representing the light side is Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, who was awakened to her Force-sensitivity in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will train under the guidance of the last Jedi, Luke Skywalker, in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The dark side of the Force is represented by Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver. Kylo was born Ben Solo to parents Leia Organa and Han Solo and was always strong with the force. Supreme Leader Snoke sought to corrupt the boy at an early age and even Luke’s tutelage couldn’t prevent his fall to the dark side.

Check out the covers, and their silvery polybags, in the attached gallery.

While much of the focus of the Star Wars sequel trilogy has been placed on the mysteriously abandoned Rey, director Rian Johnson claims that Rey and dark side counterpart, Kylo Ren, are “dual protagonists” in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“I think Rey and Kylo are almost like a dual protagonist,” Johnson said. “You identify with Rey, but also you identify with Kylo in a way that you never did with Vader. I know I do. Because if these movies are about adolescence, Kylo is that anger of adolescence and that rejection of the parents, and wanting to screw over your dad; and that’s something that all of us, to some degree, can identify with. And the idea of there being a bad guy who you identify with as much as you do the protagonist in some way, that’s really interesting.”

With just weeks left until the film’s release, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been featured on magazine covers lately, including four different Entertainment Weekly collector covers. One of those covers posed the question, “Could Rey fall to the dark side?”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017. It will be followed by Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20, 2019. The next standalone film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, will release on May 25, 2018.