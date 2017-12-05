Rian Johnson Reveals New Photos From ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

New Star Wars director Rian Johnson has provided steady updates of his film’s progress with his own personal photographs.

During a Facebook Live interview, the director showed three new photos from the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, featuring major moments for Luke Skywalker and Finn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first photo shows Finn and Rose Tico in a spaceship, though Johnson hesitated to reveal anything other than that. But he did talk about Rose’s actor Kelly Marie Tran, who is one of three new characters in the movie (along with Laura Dern’s Vice Admiral Holdo and Benicio del Toro’s DJ).

“I’m so excited because this is virtually her first movie, she really hasn’t done anything,” said Johnson. “She’s an incredible person, she’s just got the best heart in the world and she’s so good in the movie. I feel like there’s this Christmas present I get to open for everyone, discovering Kelly for everyone.”

It looks like Finn and Rose are either on their way to Canto Bight or to infiltrate the First Order. We know that the two have to embark on a special mission that takes them away from their allies in the Resistance for a good chunk of the movie, although other photos have seen the two helping in the fight on Crait.

The next photo shows Finn and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) preparing for their standoff while a dolly operator preps the camera for the scene.

“So you got a glimpse of this in the trailer, this is Finn and Phasma come head to head,” Johnson said. “With this scene and with other scenes in the movie that involved combat, I just can’t say enough about the preparation that the actors did for these scenes. John just trained his butt off and as a result we were able to get these amazing physical fight scenes in the movie.”

The last photo shows Mark Hamill‘s Luke Skywalker at the entrance to the “Force Tree,” where the remnants of an ancient Jedi library remain. Rey’s staff can be seen to the side, perched up against a wall inside the tree.

“Again, you glimpsed this in the trailer a few times. This is Luke kind of in the mouth of this little interior of this set,” Johnson said. “I’m trying to talk my way around, not say too much to reveal. You can see Rey’s staff to the left. This is a beautiful shot of Mark, I just thought.”

The photos tease some epic moments in the new film, and though Johnson wasn’t keen to share any details, it won’t be long until we get to find out for ourselves.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres December 15.