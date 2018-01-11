Star Wars: The Last Jedi Snuck A ‘Rogue One’ Easter Egg Into the Battle of Crait

Eagle-eyed Star Wars fans may have noticed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards earned himself a brief cameo in The Last Jedi during the First Order’s assault on Crait. Only the most attentive Star Wars fans would have noticed this nod to the spinoff went even further, as Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo shared that Edwards’ outfit featured an “R1” in Aurebesh, a popular language in the Star Wars films.

Hidalgo made the reveal during a special discussion featuring the members of the Story Group in which they dissected many aspects of The Last Jedi, confirming and denying a variety of theories and Easter eggs. Another member of the Story Group, Leland Chee, pointed out that Edwards also had a cameo in Rogue One as a Rebel Trooper, positing whether or not the filmmaker plays a character that doesn’t age.

The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman also had cameos in Rogue One as Death Star operators.

The above detail is only one of many connections The Last Jedi had with Rogue One, with one of them being discovered by a user on Twitter shortly after the most recent film’s debut.

A plot point that shocks the members of the Resistance is that the First Order has seemingly discovered a way to track ships through hyperspace, a piece of technology that had never previously been demonstrated. Upon revisiting Rogue One, the scene in which Jyn Erso parses through the Empire’s plans in hopes of discovering Death Star schematics, she reads off what she’s looking through.

One of the projects Jyn reads is “hyperspace tracking,” which audiences discovered was finally developed successfully decades later. This reference is a credit to the collaborative efforts of Star Wars filmmakers and the Lucasfilm Story Group to create unified, cohesive plot points that solidify the series’ canon.

Jyn also reads aloud codenames for other Imperial projects, such as Stellarsphere, Mark Omega, Pax Aurora, War-Mantle, Cluster Prism and Blacksaber. Whether or not these will work their way into an upcoming film is yet to be seen.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

