Star Wars: ‘Rogue One’ Director Warned of Crait Resembling His Movie Too Closely

A big commonality between The Last Jedi and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is that they both went into unexpected territory, whether it be through narrative threads or filmmaking styles. In the book The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, costume supervisor David Crossman pointed out that, when Rogue One director Gareth Edwards visited the Last Jedi set, he pointed out just how similar the sequel was to his own film.

“For the shots along the trench in Crait, you see a lot more of the rebel army look: the helmets, smocks, hoods – a sort of proto-commando look with ammunition pouches on their chests,” Crossman shared. “We’re hoping it doesn’t look too Rogue One, because we actually had Gareth Edwards as a guest rebel. He looked and went, ‘Well this is Rogue One.’ We’re like, ‘No, it’s not.’ [Laughs] I think that sort of thing works, whichever period of rebel you’re doing.”

Audiences got to see Edwards don the Rebel garb in The Last Jedi, with the director appearing as a Resistance Trooper in a trench prior to the attack from the First Order.

This isn’t the only connection The Last Jedi has with Rogue One, with an eagle-eyed fan drawing a connection between the prequel film and a major plot point in the new sequel.

Early on in The Last Jedi, the Resistance attempts to flee the First Order after a deadly assault, only for the First Order to arrive at the Resistance’s location moments later. This marked the first time technology allowed for tracking through hyperspace, demonstrating the advancements in the First Order’s nefarious tech.

Everyone in the Resistance is shocked that this tech exists, setting Rose and Finn on a path to neutralize the tracking capabilities.

In Rogue One, Jyn Erso obtained the plans to the Death Star that would ultimately lead to the battle station’s destruction. While rummaging through files, Jyn came across the prototype tech. Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo confirmed these connections.

This demonstrates just how far Lucasfilm will go to ensure not just continuity consistencies, but to connect all the seemingly unrelated corners of the Star Wars universe together.

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.