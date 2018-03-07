Star Wars: John Boyega Responds to Group That Attacked ‘The Last Jedi’ on Rotten Tomatoes

With aggregated review sites like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic impacting movies’ successes, so too comes the downside of user engagement in the age of the Internet.

Both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther were subject to campaigns from people who wanted to put a dent in their success before the films even hit theaters, for slights perceived or otherwise. Actor John Boyega addressed that issue during an interview with Huffington Post, being asked what he thought about campaigns to tank the movie’s scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I would say that they need to definitely get job applications to utilize their time for a much more suitable thing,” said Boyega. “I think they’re too bored. We need to get more people working for their jobs, man. I think like, don’t you have a family? And time? I don’t understand it.”

Boyega was directly referencing users of a Facebook group that claimed credit for tanking the new Star Wars movie’s user score on Rotten Tomatoes. The group then attempted to organize efforts to do the same to Black Panther, but was ultimately shut down.

“I don’t really think it’s that deep. I think Black Panther has done what it’s done because of the creativity and great work,” Boyega added. “And I think a few people saying they’re going to [mess] with Rotten Tomatoes marks ain’t gonna do nothing, man. We give too much attention to those who don’t deserve it.”

He’s not wrong. While we’re not one to question how anyone spends their time, it’s strange to see that people can get so worked up over forms of entertainment that have no bearing on someone’s quality of life.

Despite the efforts of some people, both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther have been some of the most successful movies at the box office in recent months.

The latest in Lucasfilm’s saga cracked the $1 billion mark in total gross sales, and Black Panther seems destined to do the same in the coming weeks.

Boyega has faced controversy for his involvement before, having to deal with racism after the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens revealed him as a helmet less Stormtrooper in the opening shot. But the actor seems to relish in optimism, pointing out how these movies have come to mean a lot to many people.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be available for Digital HD on March 13th, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on March 27th.

Black Panther is in theaters now.