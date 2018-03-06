‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Andy Serkis Reveals New Details About Snoke’s Past

Despite the character’s tragic demise, fans continue to wonder about the mystery of Supreme Leader Snoke.

Actor Andy Serkis spoke to EW about his role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, revealing that Lucasfilm does have a backstory for the character in place that could be explored in the future — even though he was chopped into pieces by his apprentice.

Serkis offered some intriguing new details about his character, revealing that his scars and deformities have “to do with previous battles. It’s a sort of decay as well. He’s quite an old character, and those battle scars are affecting his recovery and his body’s started to break down as well.”

Serkis clarified that his character is “a couple of hundred years old,” indicating that Snoke could have been a powerful warrior before assuming leadership of the First Order.

We do know that Snoke rose to power in the time the remnants of the Empire journeyed to the Unknown Regions. If the rumors from the novelization of Star Wars: The Last Jedi are to be believed, Snoke only saw the First Order as a means to an end to achieve his true goal, which remains mysterious.

Despite all of the power he has in the Force and the power he’s accumulated as the leader of a massive army, Serkis admitted that Snoke is still terrified of Rey.

“I played him as incredibly threatened by this female, which he’s not used to or doesn’t understand,” Serkis said. “He completely underestimates Rey, obviously, but he can sense that there’s a strength there that certainly Kylo Ren doesn’t have. I would say he’s pretty misogynistic in that respect. Interestingly. For our time.”

For fans who might think that Snoke’s time is up in the Star Wars galaxy, the actor cautioned that he could always turn up again somewhere down the line.

“We wanted him to have a great deal of mystery, but we did … J.J. [Abrams] and I discussed it, and Rian [Johnson] and I did discuss backstories to him, where he came from,” said Serkis. “I’ve been asked to not shed anything, should we want to bring him back in any way whether [in a] prequel or whatever. I think there’s something cool about that. It still does remain a mystery for people. I know that some people find it incredibly frustrating, but I think it allows for further exploration and layering at a further point.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on Digital HD on March 13th, followed the Blu-ray and DVD release on March 27th.