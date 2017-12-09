Star Wars: Andy Serkis Reveals What Snoke Fears in ‘The Last Jedi’

With a name like “Supreme Leader Snoke,” you wouldn’t think such an individual would have much to fear. Despite the impressive moniker, actor Andy Serkis reveals his The Last Jedi character is fearful of losing even a modicum of power.

“The thing about Snoke is, leaders are fearful people, because when you’re in a position of maximum power, you can only lose power,” Serkis told The New York Times. “And that fear drives nearly all decisions. That fear then makes you aggressive. It makes you want to destroy others. It makes you unable to see or care about others. But when you’re creating a villain character, it’s about humanizing — there’s something important in the task of creating Snoke to find his vulnerability, because that makes him even more dangerous and despicable.”

Given that he’s already a Supreme Leader, Snoke has nowhere to go but down, causing him to go to great lengths to ensure he’s the most powerful figure in the universe. The mysterious villain is so powerful, in fact, that Serkis claims the Star Wars saga has never seen such a treacherous foe.

“Oh, without question,” Serkis told Empire Magazine when asked he Snoke was more powerful than Vader and Emperor Palpatine. “He has limitless resources, let’s put it that way.”

While he might be evil, Serkis also pointed out there’s a lot more to the character than just his villainy.

“There’s a frailty and a damage to Snoke,” Serkis says. “His face is cleaved in, scars across his mouth, contorted body. But without giving too much away, he is strong. He is the dark end of the Force. He’s the leader of the First Order, but he has his own agenda. He’s a cruel manipulator.”

Another important distinction about Snoke is that, while he’s a powerful wielder of the Force, he isn’t technically a Sith.

“[Snoke is] definitely not a Sith, but he’s certainly at the darker end of the Force,” Serkis pointed out. “Without giving too much away, that begins to unfold a little in this one.

More than having a twisted personality, Snoke’s body has also seen plenty of wear and tear.

“Snoke is bloody dark; way darker than Palpatine…He’s riddled with this osteoporosis so his body’s twisted, like a corkscrew. He’s incredibly damaged, so there’s a bizarre vulnerability about him. Beneath that vulnerability, though, is this intense hatred.”

Fans will see the extent of Snoke’s brutality when The Last Jedi premieres on December 15.

