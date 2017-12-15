Promo Material Reveals Snoke's New Guards In The Last Jedi

While Lucasfilm is maintaining radio silence on most aspects relating to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we're on the cusp of a torrent of new information unveiled by products and tie-in promotions.

We've yet to learn much about the rumored "Praetorian Guards," who are characters that protect Supreme Leader Snoke, aside from an artist rendering and some off-hand details about their existence. But packaging for a new energy drink branded for the new Star Wars movie reveals what one of those characters will look like.

Check out the new designs here.

The cans, simply labeled "Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Space Punch - Galactic Vitamin Drink," feature four different designs with their own characters. While BB-8 and Captain Phasma are featured on two of them, the other two feature new characters.

One of those characters appears to be one of the guards. The design looks very similar to what we've already seen and heard of. It features the medieval, Mandalorian-esque helmet design, and scaly arm coverings.

It's hard to tell who or what the other character is, especially with the color scheme. It could be a member of the Knights of Ren, who we figure will feature prominently in the new film, but at this point its still too early to say.

Take a look at the new characters and be sure to let us know what you think they are.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters December 15.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the second film in the new Star Wars sequel trilogy that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The film will deal with Luke training Rey to become a, and possibly the last, Jedi. Meanwhile, the Resistance, including Poe Dameron and First Order defector Finn, continues to fight against the First Order, led by General Hux, while Supreme Leader Snokeand his Dark Side follower Kylo Ren continue their mysterious plot.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.

[h/t] TheForce.net